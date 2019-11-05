Services
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
Comer Warren
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Georgia National Cemetery
Canton, GA
Comer Warren Jr. Obituary
WARREN, Jr., Comer C. Comer C. Warren, Jr. ..passed away at age 92 on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Comer was born on March 17, 1927 and was a native Atlantan. He attended Tech High and Georgia State where he met his wife of 72 years, JoAnne Warren. Comer was predeceased by JoAnne on April 25, 2019. Comer served in the United States Navy and worked for Georgia Power/Southern Company for his entire career. He retired at age 58 and he and JoAnne resided at their home in Alpharetta until his death. Comer passed peacefully Friday morning at his home. He is survived by his daughter Pamela Van Tonder and his son Comer Clark Warren III. Comer and JoAnne were loving grandparents and great-grandparents to 8 grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren. Graveside Interment Service will be 11 AM, Monday, Nov. 11, at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 9, from 2 PM - 4 PM at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040. 770-886-9899. www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 5, 2019
