Services
Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 564-2726
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Floral Hills memory gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Conner Harrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Conner Harrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Conner Harrell Obituary
HARRELL, Conner Conner Harrell went peacefully to be with our Lord early Thursday morning April 30th. Conner is survived by his wife Betty Sue (Johnston) Harrell of 62 years; 3 daughters, Sharon Queen of Monroe, Becky Ballard of Lilburn, Tracey Kuhn of Jacksonville, FL and 1 son Mark Conner Harrell of Monroe; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sister Laura Ann Burch of Chauncey, Ga. Sister-in-law Jeweldine Johnston. A graveside service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Floral Hills memory gardens with Dr. Troy Bush officiating. Online condolences can be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Lilburn/Tucker Chapel 770-564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Conner's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -