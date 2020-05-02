|
|
HARRELL, Conner Conner Harrell went peacefully to be with our Lord early Thursday morning April 30th. Conner is survived by his wife Betty Sue (Johnston) Harrell of 62 years; 3 daughters, Sharon Queen of Monroe, Becky Ballard of Lilburn, Tracey Kuhn of Jacksonville, FL and 1 son Mark Conner Harrell of Monroe; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sister Laura Ann Burch of Chauncey, Ga. Sister-in-law Jeweldine Johnston. A graveside service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Floral Hills memory gardens with Dr. Troy Bush officiating. Online condolences can be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Lilburn/Tucker Chapel 770-564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2020