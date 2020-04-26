|
|
LEE (HOPPE), Connie Detlefs Connie Hoppe Lee was born in Nijmegen, Holland in 1924. Her father Yan Hoppe, mother Ursula Aligunda Brouwers Hoppe and younger brother Charles Hoppe, moved to the United States in 1929. They made their home in Atlanta, GA where her youngest brother Jan Peter Hoppe was born. Her father opened several grocery stores in the Atlanta area. Connie attended E. Rivers Elementary School, North Fulton High School and Daulton Business School. Connie worked at her father's stores and later worked as a Teller for Citizens & Southern National Bank. Most of her life was spent enjoying being a mother and home maker. In 1948, she married James F. Lee and they were married forty-three years until Jim's passing from cancer in 1991. Both were very active in the Presbyterian Church, where they spent many years teaching Sunday School. They lived their lives together in Atlanta, Georgia and California, and spent a few years in New York. In 1989 they retired and moved to Hilton Head, South Carolina. Connie later moved to St. Simons Island, Georgia after Jim's death. Connie and Jim had two children, Linda Bellmer and Jon Lee, who live in California. She had 3 grandchildren, Benjamin and Courtney Bellmer, and Jackson Lee. Connie enjoyed volunteering at the Salvation Army, Brownie Scouts, and March of Dimes. Connie was always very active in sports, she played on the High School basketball team, enjoyed tennis, golf, and water sports. She was a formidable bridge player and enjoyed the theater and movies. In 2000 Connie married Walter Detlefs in St. Simons, GA. They moved to Aiken, SC and then to Park Springs Retirement Community in Stone Mountain, GA where Walter passed away in 2014. Park Springs was a wonderful community for Connie, she was able to reconnect with old friends from Atlanta, and many friends from the communities she had been a part of since retiring. Connie was very much loved and will be missed by all that loved her. She was a strong and independent woman and an excellent role model for generations to come. Connie passed away April 18, 2020 at her home in Stone Mountain, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020