|
|
|
SMITH, Connie Celebration of Life Service for Deputy Adjutant Mother Connie Smith, age 65 of Nashville, TN formerly of Atlanta, GA, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church 534 Fairburn Rd, Atlanta, GA, Dr. Gregory A. Sutton, pastor, Bishop Jerry W. Macklin, Second Assistant Presiding Bishop of the COGIC, eulogist, Bishop Charles E. Blake, Presiding Bishop/Chief Apostle of the COGIC. Entombment, Lincoln Cemetery. Remains in state from 8:30 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving husband, Bishop Felton M. Smith, Jr., sons, DeNier Smith, and D'Angelo Smith (Kelly), daughters, Lisa Carrawell (Cornell), Anita Thomas, (Robby), Felecia Smith, Tonya Jones Hurt, (David), Lakesha Smith, Feltonia Mastin (Michael),and JorDeisha Ransom, 25 beautiful grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, New Covenant Holy Temple COGIC, Bread of Life International Ministries COGIC, a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel 404.758.1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2019
Read More