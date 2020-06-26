NELSON, Jr., Connor Fuller Connor Fuller Nelson, Jr., peacefully passed away on June 20, 2020 from natural causes. He was surrounded by family. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Lois and Connor Nelson, Sr., as well as his son, Thomas Benjamin Nelson. Connor was born Aug. 30, 1926 in Abbeville, SC. He moved to Atlanta in 1929 with his family, graduated from Druid Hills High School in 1943. He served in the US Navy in WWII and returned to Atlanta and graduated from Georgia Tech where he was a member of the Chi Phi Fraternity. He married Gwendolyn Floyd of Atlanta in 1950. He was employed by Atlantic Steel Co. and retired in 1985 as VP of sales and marketing. He continued to serve at Atlantic Steel as a consultant until 1995, joining Smi Steel as a representative until 2000. Mr. Nelson was a member of Atlanta Athletic Club, Atlanta Lion's Club, and Hampton Club of Saint Simons Island. He was a past member of Druid Hills Presbyterian Church, and presently a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and playing golf. He is survived by wife, Gwen Nelson, son, Barry Nelson, daughter-in-law, Becky Nelson, grandchildren, Rebecca and Benjamin and great-granddaughter, Joanna. Due to current health concerns, there will be a private family Graveside Service. At a future date, a reception will be held in his honor.