MCNAUGHTON, Conor Randal Conor Randal McNaughton, 27, passed away on Jan. 4, 2020. Conor was born in Snellville, GA on Sept. 10, 1992. He is survived by his parents Jim and Anna McNaughton, his siblings Rory, Catherine, Jamesie, and Aoife, nieces ?ine, Kathleen, Emma, Niamh, Alice, and Aiva, nephews Seamus and Conall, eleven aunts and uncles, twenty first cousins, and many, many more relatives and friends. Conor could hold any room with his lively talk, his exuberant laugh, and, he would add, his good looks. He was full of life. Adventurous and well-travelled, he made friends across the world. Conor enjoyed what was fine and fun. He loved good food and snowboarding. Conor was ambitious, entrepreneurial, and positive about the future. He was also frank, self-aware, and unafraid to learn from failure. In recent years, he overcame addiction to start and run a thriving roofing company. Many good people supported him on that journey. In turn, he inspired and helped others who had their own struggles with addiction. He is deeply loved. He will be sorely missed. Please, no flowers, but if you would like to donate to in Conor's name, or to another , that would please the family. A public viewing will be held at Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway, on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6 PM - 8 PM. His funeral will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Marguerite d'Youville, 85 Gloster Road NW, Lawrenceville. Online condolences may be left at www.wagesandsons.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 8, 2020