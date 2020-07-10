1/1
Conrad Knight
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Conrad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KNIGHT, Conrad Wallace Conrad Wallace Knight, 92, of Palmyra, passed away at Columbia Cottage on Monday July 6, 2020. He was the husband of the late Jo Anne (Aaron) Knight, who passed in 2013. Conrad was born in Garden City, NY on July 18, 1927 to the late Edward G. and Hazel A. (Kurzenhauser) Knight. He was a World War II U.S. Navy Veteran having served on a YDG class mine degausser ship in the Pacific. His family joked that he was a professional student, he received Bachelor's and Master's degrees each in Education and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Florida and Georgia Tech, rounding out his portfolio with a Doctorate of Education from Auburn University. In addition to his career as a student, he taught drafting, math, and engineering at the University of Florida, Georgia Tech, and Dekalb Community College in suburban Atlanta, GA. (now Perimeter College). After over 20 years at Dekalb, he retired as head of the Math Department. Conrad enjoyed boating, water skiing, woodworking and projects around the house and the yard. He was an avid college and professional football fan, especially the Florida Gators. After retirement, he and his wife Jo Anne spent many months traveling the country in their 5th wheel trailer. They also volunteered thousands of hours at DeKalb General Hospital in Decatur, GA and Newton Medical Center in Covington, GA. After moving to Lebanon (Alden Place) in 2007, Conrad also volunteered at Wellspan Good Samaritan. Surviving is a daughter, Terry and Jim Williams of Lebanon, four grandchildren and their spouses, and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, David W. Knight, a sister Marilyn Knight, and a brother Edward Knight, Jr. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 2 PM 4 PM, at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Tucker, GA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.kreamerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
KREAMER FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
KREAMER FUNERAL HOME
618 E Main St
Annville, PA 17003-1513
(717) 867-4811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by KREAMER FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved