BUCKINS, Constance Constance Ray Thrash Buckins was born in Atlanta, GA, September 23, 1927 to the late Katie Woolfolk Thrash and Marion Thrash. She attended Atlanta Public Schools; graduating from Booker T. Washington High School and Reid's Business College. A member of Wheat Street Baptist Church for more than fifty years. She was preceded in death by husband, Eleazar Buckins and daughter, Constance Buckins-McGuire. She leaves to cherish granddaughter, Krystle Metayer; son-in-law, Truman McGuire, Jr.; great granddaughters, Amiah Krystian and Reagan Elaine Metayer; sister-in-law, Vinnie Buckins-Simmons; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Graveside Saturday, May 30, 2020, 11 am, Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr. SW. Atlanta. Viewing today 1 6 pm at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 29, 2020.