ELLINGTON (WARBINGTON), Constance "Conni"



Constance "Conni" Warbington Ellington passed away on November 10, 2020, in Plano, Texas at the age of 73. She was born on November 7, 1947, in Norcross, Georgia. She grew up in Sandy Springs, Georgia and attended Sandy Springs High School. While in high school and on trip to Daytona Beach, Florida, she met Byron, who became her husband of 52 years. She attended Florida State University where she was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority and George State University where she studied accounting. She was a Certified Public Accountant for 50 years.



Conni's greatest passion was travel. She spent much of her adult life traveling the world with her husband, Byron. She had a love of all things British and one of her favorite destinations was the seaside town of Sidmouth. In recent years she spent long periods of time in the Cayman Islands and loved her times there with her children and grandchildren. Conni was extremely spontaneous and up for any adventure. She loved nothing more than a trip to Las Vegas where any hour of the day or night you could find her at a slot machine or blackjack table. Conni was exceptionally well read and was always well versed in the latest current events. It was not uncommon to have a brief conversation with her that included topics ranging from physics and finance to the most recent developments with the Kardashians. She was truly unique and lived by her own rules and ideologies. Conni was always the "life of the party". She made everything fun and she loved to be around others having a good time. She was a force of nature and her mere presence would get the fun started. She enjoyed boisterous brunches with her daughters and playing with her granddaughters. She will be missed for her incredible wit, her ever changing hair colors, her sage advice, her indescribable toughness, her endless support and encouragement, her charity, and her generosity of time, effort, and sacrifice. She was the best mother, daughter, wife, sister, friend, grandmother, colleague, mentor and teacher, that a person could possibly be. She touched and affected countless people's lives. She told many they could be anything and achieve anything they dreamed and with her endless support and mentorship they did. She fiercely loved her family. There were no limits in what she would do for them. We will long to see her smiling face and hear her ever present laugh. This world is a sadder and much less interesting place without her in it.



She was survived by her husband, E. Byron Ellington of Parker, Texas and formerly Roswell, Georgia; son, Scott Ellington of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Sharon Ellington of Richardson, Texas; daughter, Marcia Maslow, son-in-law, Adam Maslow, and granddaughters, Maison and Melaina Maslow, all of Murphy, Texas; and brother, Byron "Bob" Warbington, of Norcross, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents, R.E. "Gene" Warbington and Doris Boles Warbington, of Sandy Springs, Georgia; her in-laws, James Elbert Ellington and Claudia Wingo Ellington, of Roswell, Georgia; and her beloved shar peis, Sir Wrinkle Lee "Wrinkles" and Charlie "Cho Cho" Ellington.



Visitation will be held at Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 18th from 4:00-8:00pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when gathering restrictions are lifted.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store