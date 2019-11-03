|
FALCONER, Constance Constance Culler Falconer passed away on Aug. 30, 2019 at the age of 78. There is a Celebration of Life for Constance at 2 PM, on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Atlanta Artists Center located at 2979 Grandview Ave. Constance was born in Lakeland, FL to Nan and Raymond Culler. She grew up in Lexington, MA with sister Carolyn and brother Alan. Constance moved to Atlanta in 1971 with husband Ian and two sons, Glen and Quentin. Constance completed a Bachelors in Fine Arts at Georgia State and a Masters in Art History at Emory. In the 1980s, Constance and Ian lived in Indonesia for seven years. Upon returning to Atlanta, they spent two decades back home before building their dream house in Big Canoe, GA. During the winter months, they spent time traveling the world or living in Honolulu enjoying the aloha spirit. Constance is known for her passion as a talented printmaker. She produced a huge body of award-winning work and was deeply involved in her local art community. Constance will also be remembered for her exuberant embrace of life which led to a wide circle of enduring friendships. Contributions may be made to the Glen Hay Falconer Foundation for an educational scholarship for deserving craft brewers from the Southeast, http://www.glenfalconerfoundation.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019