Services
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
(770) 448-5757
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Crossroads Church
Dunwoody, GA
View Map
Constance Gordon Obituary
GORDON, Constance "Connie" Connie P. Gordon, age 70, of Doraville, GA, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Survived by husband Danny "Chuck" Gordon of 50 years. Services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Crossroads Church of Dunwoody. Interment will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will receive friends starting at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the funeral home, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 24, 2019
