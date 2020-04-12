Resources
JACKSON (SCOTT), Constance Age 87, of Atlanta, passed away on April 10, 2020, at the Arbor Terrace at Cascade community. She retired from a long career as a teacher in the Atlanta Public Schools and was an alumna of Spelman College. Loved by many for her wonderful and loving personality, she is survived by her sisters Alice Gaynell Nichols and Evelyn Albert (Marion), her brothers Herman Scott III and Samuel Scott, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. No service. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Atlanta.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2020
