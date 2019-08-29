Services
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Mason


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance Mason Obituary
MASON, Constance Ann "Connie" Constance Ann (Connie) Mason, age 69, of Johns Creek, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 in her home surrounded by all those who loved her deeply. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Sister. She was born January 12, 1950 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Arnold and Jacqueline (Butler) Richardson. She was preceded in death by her sister Ann (Richardson) Lawson. She is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years Thomas A. Mason, her loving sons Thomas J. Mason (Betsy) and Jeffery M. Mason (Beth); brothers Ronald E. Richardson (Pamela), Donald Richardson, and John Richardson (Carol); sisters Bonnie Patterson (Dan), and Patricia Richardson; and granddaughters Megan Elizabeth, Avery Marynn, Savanna Leigh, Connor Mckenna, and Marissa Erin Mason. Mrs. Mason attended St. Benedict Catholic Church of Duluth, Georgia. She attended Scecina Memorial Catholic High School of Indianapolis, IN. Connie loved attending her granddaughters' softball and basketball games and dance performances, and playing bingo. She was an angel on earth and now an angel in heaven. She was the sweetest and we will miss her terribly. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30th, from 5 to 8 PM at Northside Chapel, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, Georgia. Memorial Service will held Saturday, August 31st with receiving 1-2 PM and the service at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to may make donations to . For further information, please visit www.northsidechapel.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now