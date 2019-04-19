MCKELLAR, Constance 1919-2019 Constance Knowles McKellar died peacefully and without any discomfort at her home on April 6, 2019. Connie was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2002 and despite the debilitating effects of the disease she continued to live a long life filled with family and friends. Born in Atlanta in 1919, she was a third generation native Atlantan and a graduate of North Fulton High School. She then attended Sophie Newcome College and later graduated from Emory University in 1940. In the early 1940's she enlisted in the U.S. Navy Waves as a Naval Communications Officer which were known informally as "codebreakers" encoding and decoding British and German transmissions. Because of her effectiveness as a codebreaker she was quickly promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. In 1945 Connie met Commander Clinton McKellar USN in Washington D.C where he was attending the National War College. They married on September 1, 1945 at St. Philips Cathedral in Atlanta. Upon Capt. McKellar's retirement from the Navy in 1966 they returned to Atlanta where she thoroughly cherished her membership in the Peachtree Garden Club and at Peachtree Presbyterian Church. Connie's numerous talents included gardening and arranging flowers, expert bridge playing, church league bowling and at the same time a prolific reader of scores of paperback murder mysteries. Connie is survived by her two sons, Clinton McKellar, Jr. (Katey) and Clarence K. "Mac" McKellar (Paula Anne Weeks); two grandchildren,Campbell Knowles McKellar Walmsley (Lloyd) and Clinton McKellar IV (Jessie); and four great-grandchildren, Marian Strickland McKellar, Anne Campbell Walmsley, Lucas Garrett McKellar, and Robert McKellar Walmsley. She was blessed to have in her life Jennifer K. Thairu and Charity Ngeera who lovingly cared for her for over 16 years as true and forever family members. In her later years Connie treasured the hundreds of visits by her son Mac and Paula Weeks in which she was treated to lively conversations, special meals, haircuts, and the antics of their two cocker spaniels Wynnie and Olive. A private interment was held at Oakland Cemetery on April 12, 2019. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary