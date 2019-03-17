STELSON, Constance Constance Anne (Semon) Stelson, age 90, formerly of Atlanta, GA, and Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully after a long struggle with Alzheimer's on March 7, 2019, in Minneapolis, MN. Preceded in death by husband, Thomas; son, Arthur; son-in-law, John Opich. Survived by children, Kim (Caren) Stelson, Tom (Marie) Stelson, Becky Opich; grandchildren, Aaron, Beth, Stephanie, Daniel, Michael, Randy and Alice; great-grandson, Reid. Connie was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. As a teacher, in practice and heart, she enjoyed being around young people and was a committed member of her church. Connie had a strong artistic sensibility as an accomplished seamstress, antique collector, gemologist and jewelry designer. She was an adventurous traveler who enjoyed meeting people of other cultures especially while living in Hong Kong. After the death of her husband she moved to Minneapolis to be near family. The Stelson and Opich families are deeply grateful to the staff of Jones Harrison Residence for the special care given to Connie. Memorials preferred to the Jones Harrison Residence, 3700 Cedar Lake Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55416. Private family services. www.washburn-mcreavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996 Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary