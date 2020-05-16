|
|
TAYLOR, Constance Beatrice Reese "Connie" Constance "Connie" Beatrice Reese Taylor "83", of Atlanta, GA, - The Celebration of Life of Mrs. Constance "Connie of Atlanta, Saturday May 16, 2020; 11:00AM at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Mrs. Cheryl Y. Davis, son-in-law Walter L, Denise Taylor-Woodard, Frankie "Pookie" Taylor, Sons: Cedric Goolsby, Derick Mitchell and Rodney "Nick" Taylor. grandchildren, Danita, Derick, Charnyl, Chantal, Drexshell and D'Aundre; several nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and a host of friends. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lincoln Cemetery Inc. 227 Joseph E. Boone Blvd Atlanta, GA 30314
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 16, 2020