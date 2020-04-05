|
DASCALOS, Constantinos P. "Gus" Good and faithful servant Constantinos P. (Gus) Dascalos, 81, of Roswell, GA, fell asleep unto the Lord at home on April, 2, 2020. Gus was born in Des Moines, IA and baptized at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. He was a graduate of Des Moines Technical High School in 1957. After high school, he played semi-professional football and cared for his ailing mother. He achieved a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Drake University in 1976 while beginning a career with Kraft Foods. Gus was promoted several times and transferred to Atlanta in 1986 and became the General Manager of Kraft's Southeast Foodservice Division until his retirement in 1993. He was known for his dynamic personality, religious faith, sharp sense of humor, love of people, golf prowess, deep wisdom and a dependable sensibility. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 40 years Jeannie, brother Nicholas (Marlene), brother-in law Nicky Brown (Susan), sister-in law Karen Brown, sister-in law Stephanie Dascalos, son Alexander (Sandy), son David Cook (Jeff Little), son Jeffrey Cook, grandchildren Constantine, Zoe and Olivia, God daughter Amelia May, numerous extended family, many dear friends and the supportive and generous neighborhood of Bristol Oaks. He was preceded in death by father Peter, mother Olga, brothers William and Christopher, brother-in law Connie Brown, son Pericles and loyal canines Aristotle and Athena. The family would like to express its gratitude for all of the compassionate care providers who took care of Gus, notably Barbara Anokye. Memorials preferred to Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, Marietta, GA Private service. Private burial at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2020