BELL, Cora Mae Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Cora Mae Bell will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at 11:30 AM, at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 928 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., SW, Father Victor Galier, pastor, Father John Adamski, officiating. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, College Park, GA. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 10:30 AM. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 20, 2019