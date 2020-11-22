1/1
Corene Heard
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Corene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEARD, Corene Evelyn

Corene Evelyn Heard, 94, of Hampton, Georgia, passed away on November 19, 2020. Corene's professional career included many years with Rich's downtown Atlanta store as a personal secretary to the general manager until her retirement. Corene was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Porter Parks, Sr., and Ila Orr Parks; her husband of 65 years, Louie Royston Heard; and her son, Kenneth Lee Heard. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Young of Carrollton, Georgia, and son, Gregory Heard of Hampton; 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, two great, great grandchildren; sisters, Genevieve Fletcher, Gertie Bell, Sally Thomas, and Betty Ewer; and brothers, Virgil and John Parks. A funeral graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta with Dr. David Chancey officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside service.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.co
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service
180 N Jeff Davis Dr.
Fayetteville, GA 30214
770-461-7641
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved