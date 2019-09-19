|
SAMFORD (WHITING), Corinne Corinne Whiting Samford, age 97, longtime resident of Avondale Estates, GA, passed away on September 16, 2019. Corinne was born to E.J. and Margaret Whiting of Battle Creek, MI on October 22, 1921. She graduated from Central High School in Lansing, MI in 1939, and was the recipient of the Home Economics Award. Corinne met the love of her life, Thomas P. Samford, when she was living with her parents in Fayetteville, NC and working at Fort Bragg. Tom was a construction worker on a defense project at the fort, and Corinne worked in the payroll office. They married October 31, 1941, and relocated to various military construction projects during the buildup to World War II. Their first child, John Preston, was born in 1943 while Tom was working as a superintendent on the Manhattan Project in Oakridge, TN. In 1944, Tom joined the Navy and served in the Pacific. After the war, Tom, Corinne, and John moved to Pine Lake, GA, where Pamela Jean and Thomas Avon were born. In 1950, Tom built a home in Avondale Estates, and Corinne built the family, adding William Aaron, Robert Alexander, and Betsy Jane. In addition to being a mother to six children and being active in First Baptist Church, Avondale Estates, Corinne went to work with Tom at T & B Scottdale Contractors in 1954. She retired from the company in 1983, and worked as a volunteer at The Shepherd Center in Atlanta. Corinne loved God and served her church in many roles. She delighted in teaching Sunday School for decades. After Tom retired in 1986, they traveled Europe and the Orient. They also traveled the U.S. extensively in their motor home. When Tom passed away in 2012, Corinne and her son, Tom, continued the motor home trips. Corinne lives a legacy of love, evidenced by a marriage of over 70 years, six children, sixteen grandchildren, and twenty-one great-grandchildren. Corinne was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, her son, John Samford, grandsons Charlie Samford and Corey Samford. She is survived by sons Thomas (Dee) Samford, Marietta, GA, William Samford, Grayson, GA, Robert (Mary) Samford, Loganville, GA, daughters Pamela (Dwight) Dover, Waleska, GA, Betsy (Mike) Massey, Eatonton, GA, and daughter-in-law, Gail Samford, Avondale Estates, GA. The family would like to express our love and appreciation to the Esther Sunday School Class for their loving care of our mom. Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Friday, September 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Avondale. Interment will follow in Decatur City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, September 19, 2019, from 6:00 pm 8:00 pm at A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home in Decatur and again Friday, September 20, 2019, from 10:00 am until the time of the service at the church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 19, 2019