THOMAS, Corlene Lenore Corlene Lenore Thomas peacefully passed away June 30th in Atlanta after a brave battle with breast cancer. She was born October 23rd in Chicago, IL. Corlene loved to read the bible, worship with churchgoers and she was an active member of the Frank Bailey Senior Center in Riverdale. She was preceded in death by her father Othello "Ace" Ellis, her stepmother Florezelle Ellis, her aunt Lanii Avis Watkins, and sisters Bernadine Izetta Nickerson and Diane Marie Givhan. Corlene is survived by her two children Dwaine Thomas, son and Lanii Dennis, daughter. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Monday, July 22nd at 11 a.m. at World Changers Church International - 2500 Burdett Road, College Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 21, 2019