O'SULLIVAN, Cornelius Joseph Cornelius Joseph O'Sullivan, age 91, of Duluth, GA passed away May 17, 2020. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a private service. Connie O'Sullivan was born Nov. 20, 1928 in New York, to Irish immigrant parents, Annie Ward and Patrick O'Sullivan. Connie joined the Army at age 18 and served in the Korean conflict. He later graduated from St. John's University in 1952 and started his career at Shell Chemical in NY. Connie moved several times during his career with a final move to Houston, TX in 1970. He and Eileen raised their 4 children in Houston. After 36 years with Shell he retired at the age of 58. He then began his next pursuit and passion researching and writing about plains Indians. Connie and Eileen also owned a home in Breckinridge, CO, for 25 years where they spent their summers. They would return in the winters to ski with family and friends. They had a passion for traveling the world and learning about what each country had to offer. Connie moved to Duluth, GA, in 2014 to be close to his two daughters, grandkids and great-grandkids. He became a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church. Connie was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Ann O'Sullivan. He is survived by his daughters, Carol O'Sullivan and Pamela O'Sullivan both of Suwanee, GA, also by his sons, Christopher O'Sullivan of San Antonio, TX and Neil O'Sullivan of Houston, TX, brothers, Kevin O'Sullivan of Marco Island, FL and Daniel O'Sullivan of Point Pleasant, NJ, grandchildren, Troy Grichuk, Brynn Grichuk, Haley O'Sullivan, Carley O'Sullivan, Riley O'Sullivan, Jessica Northcutt, great-grandchildren, Brody Matthews, McKinnley Pope, several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent by visiting http://www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel. (770)476-2535.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 22, 2020