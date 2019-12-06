Services
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church
2560 Tilson Rd
Decatur, GA
View Map
WRIGHT, Cornelius B. The Mass of Christian Burial for Cornelius B. Wright (CB), 70, of Decatur will be celebrated at 10 AM, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 2560 Tilson Rd., Decatur. Interment, Hillandale Memorial Gardens. The husband of Ingrid J. Wright, CB was a distinguished real estate and insurance broker. Formerly of Toronto, Canada, he was a native of Spalding, Clarendon, Jamaica. Memorial donations may be forwarded to: Emory Winship Cancer Institute, Head and Neck Division, 550 Peachtree St. N.E., Atlanta, GA 30309. Prayer Vigil 6 PM - 7 PM this evening at Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Drive S.E. (at Memorial Drive). www.grissom-clarkfh.com. 404-373-3191.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2019
