FRANK, Corrine Mrs. Corrine Frank, 91, of Buford Ga. died on December 11th, 2019, with family at her side. Mrs. Frank was born in 1928 in the Bronx New York. Mrs. Frank was a dedicated Mother to her children. After raising her children, she went to work for and retired from the National Data Corporation. Mrs. Frank's survivors include; son Jeff Frank; daughter Maureen McKnight, daughter Bonnie Carter and her spouse Bob; grandchildren Jessi Mcknight, and Andy Carter; great grandchildren , Jaxson Manella and Hadley Carter; nephew Steve Levetan ; niece Helene Rosenberg; The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 o'clock, on Saturday, December 14th, 2019, at Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway S.E., Marietta, Georgia, 30060, (770)432-0771 Mrs. Frank will be laid to rest, during Graveside services, on the Grounds of Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery, 11:00 o'clock, Sunday, December 15th, 2019. Rabbi Barry Coffsky will officiate. Following Graveside services, the family will receive guests, by a reception on site. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: Encompass Hospice, ATTN: Jennifer, 888 Legacy Park Drive, Suite-101, Lawrenceville, Georgia, 30043
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 14, 2019