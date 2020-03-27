Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Arlington Memorial Park
201 Mt. Vernon Highway, NW
Sandy Springs, GA
VEALE, Corry Edgar Corry Edgar Veale, 96, of Chamblee died on Thursday, the 26th of March, 2020. Mr. Veale a member of "The Greatest Generation" was a veteran of WWII where he proudly served in the U.S. Army-Air Corps. He was a longtime member of the Chamblee-Sardis Masonic Lodge #444. Mr. Veale was preceded in death by his son, John C. Veal and grandson, Daniel Veale. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 68 years, Eva Duncan Veale, daughter and son-in-law, Lynda and Jimmy Bentley of McRae, son and daughter-in-law, Anthony E. and Kathryn Veale of Lawrenceville, daughter-in-law, Miriam Veale, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Private family graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, the 28th of March at eleven o'clock in the morning at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Highway, NW, Sandy Springs. H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 27, 2020
