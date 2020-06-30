Cortell Williams

WILLIAMS, Cortell Stokes Cortell Stokes Williams, age 88, passed away of complications of lung cancer on June 27, 2020, in Jefferson, GA. Cortell is survived by her son, John M. Williams of Jefferson, GA, her daughter, Phyllis W. Coppolino (Charlie), of Sharpsburg, GA, and her sister, Sylvia Stokes Fulgham, of Aiken, SC, and her brother, Lumen Cleburn Stokes of Jacksonville, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Daniel Williams, her sisters, Daisy Stokes Stones, (Kitty) Marie Catherine Stokes Steele, and Theresa Stokes Jackson. Cortell S. Williams was born on May 15, 1932 in Aiken, SC, to parents Cleburn Stokes and Eunice Redd Stokes. She graduated from Aiken High School in 1950. She worked for the DeKalb County Water Department for 10 years. She was a member of Academy Baptist Church in Jefferson, GA. Cortell was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She married John Daniel Williams in 1951. She is survived by three granddaughters, Angela Brodnax (Hal), Renee Keroack (Keith) and Carmyn Jade Williams. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Sara Mae Brodnax, Henry Brodnax, Payton Keroack, Emery Keroack and Charley Keroack. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 AM on July 1, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Tucker, GA. Pastor Eric Shelton will officiate. The family asks donations be sent to: Academy Baptist Church, PO 716, Jefferson, GA 30549.