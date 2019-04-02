Services
B K Henry Funeral Chapel Inc
420 H St Ne
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 544-9655
Resources
More Obituaries for Cory JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cory JONES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cory JONES Obituary
JONES, Cory Ernest Cory Ernest Jones died on Saturday, March 23rd in Atlanta, Georgia. The beloved son of Sharon (Ben) McCarter of Alexandria, VA and Charlie E Jones Jr. of Chester, VA. He was preceded in death by his beloved brother Charlie E. Jones, III "CJ". He also leaves to cherish his memories a host of other relatives. Family will receive friends on Friday, April 5th from 10am until time of Funeral Mass 11am at St Joseph Catholic Church 711 N Columbus Street, Alexandria VA. Interment Mount Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria VA. Services entrusted to B K Henry Funeral Home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now