JONES, Cory Ernest Cory Ernest Jones died on Saturday, March 23rd in Atlanta, Georgia. The beloved son of Sharon (Ben) McCarter of Alexandria, VA and Charlie E Jones Jr. of Chester, VA. He was preceded in death by his beloved brother Charlie E. Jones, III "CJ". He also leaves to cherish his memories a host of other relatives. Family will receive friends on Friday, April 5th from 10am until time of Funeral Mass 11am at St Joseph Catholic Church 711 N Columbus Street, Alexandria VA. Interment Mount Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria VA. Services entrusted to B K Henry Funeral Home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 2, 2019