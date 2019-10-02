Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Costantina Lacobucci


1928 - 2019
Costantina Lacobucci Obituary
LACOBUCCI, Costantina Costantina Maria Lacobucci, age 91, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019, at her home in Marietta, GA. She was born on January 22, 1928 in Buenos Aires, Argentina to Mary and Giorgio Gullich. She met her college sweetheart, Guillermo A. Lacobucci, at the Natural Historical Museum of the University of Buenos Aires and soon married in 1952. Together, they lived a rich and fulfilling life eventually immigrating to the United States in 1961. Costantina loved the arts and enjoyed traveling the world absorbing local culture and customs. A wonderful pianist, she never hesitated sharing her love of classical music by playing at any open piano whether it be at a restaurant in some hotel lobby during her many travels. She was always a beacon of light at any gathering. Costantina was fluent in Italian, Spanish and English and always pressed upon her children and grandchildren of the importance to be multi-lingual. Her smile and twinkle in her eye will forever be missed. Costantina is survived by her son, Bill G. Lacobucci; daughter-in-law, Mioara ("Mimi") Lacobucci; and, her grandchildren, Evelyn C. Lacobucci, Ellenina R. Lacobucci, Marianna G. Eden, William A. Lacobucci and Michele Lacobucci plus 5 great-grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Funeral services will be held at the H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. The service will be open only to family members as we ask for privacy at this time.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 2, 2019
