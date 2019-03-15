Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Courtney ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Courtney ALLEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Courtney ALLEN Obituary
ALLEN, Courtney O. Courtney O. Allen, age 72, of Atlanta entered into rest on March 5, 2019. A Memorial Celebration will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11 am in our Cascade Chapel, with an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony being held on the day of service at 10 am. Survivors: brothers Johnny N. Allen, Jr. (Buddy) of Denver, CO and James Allen of Amarillo, TX; aunt, Mrs. Alice Gholston of Carson, CA; niece, Lisa Tharpe of Paris, France and numerous cousins. Contributions may be made to Spelman College, the ALS society or a in memory of Courtney Allen. The ultimate recognition for Courtney is for each of you to pledge to have a servant mentality and help your fellow person. Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now