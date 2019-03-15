|
|
ALLEN, Courtney O. Courtney O. Allen, age 72, of Atlanta entered into rest on March 5, 2019. A Memorial Celebration will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11 am in our Cascade Chapel, with an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony being held on the day of service at 10 am. Survivors: brothers Johnny N. Allen, Jr. (Buddy) of Denver, CO and James Allen of Amarillo, TX; aunt, Mrs. Alice Gholston of Carson, CA; niece, Lisa Tharpe of Paris, France and numerous cousins. Contributions may be made to Spelman College, the ALS society or a in memory of Courtney Allen. The ultimate recognition for Courtney is for each of you to pledge to have a servant mentality and help your fellow person. Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019