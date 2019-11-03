|
LEFLER, Covert Chaffee Covert Chaffee Lefler, the Great Grandson of Charles VII of Spain, was born February 21, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan and died peacefully at his home with his daughters by his side on October 29, 2019. Covert, known to family and friends as Buzz, was a graduate of Western Michigan University where he received All Mid-American track and field Honors. After serving in the Army Reserves, in 1961 he began a life long career at Crawford and Company and in 1975 he received his Masters degree from Harvard Business School. He retired from Crawford and Company the President and Chief Operating Officer of the International Risk Management Division after more than thirty years. Covert was a long time resident of Roswell, Georgia. Friends described him as modest, humble and generous. He loved playing golf and was a member of the Country Club of Roswell since the 1980's. He was fortunate to travel the world extensively and loved spending time at the ocean with his daughters. He was an active supporter and volunteer of the Georgia Special Olympics and National Center for Learning Disabilities as well as supporter of the Atlanta Alliance Theater, Symphony, High Museum and New York High Museum. Covert is survived by his daughters Karin Lefler (David Savage), Marty Lefler (Nathan Thompson), Jennifer Lefler and his sister Helen Lefler. The family is honoring his request for a private memorial service. Donations may be made in his name to The Georgia Special Olympics or Parkinson's Research.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019