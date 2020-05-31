GILLIKIN, Craig Dr. Craig B. Gillikin, at the age of 60, passed away Sunday morning, May 24, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia where he lived for the last 22 years. Craig is survived by his husband, Steven McGhee; mother, Janet Willis Gillikin of Harkers Island, NC and mother-in-law, Jane McGhee of Conyers, GA; and siblings, Willa G. Rothrock of Harkers Island, NC and Jonathon W. Gillikin of Raleigh, NC. Most of "Dr. G's" professional life was spent growing a dental practice he started 22 years ago, now called Great Expressions in Peachtree City Ga. He is a member of the American Dental Association and the Georgia Dental Association. He loved his staff and his patients as well. He also loved his orchids, koi pond, gardening, and decorating at Christmas. He deeply loved their two Jack Russell terriers "Smooch" and "Ella Jane." In lieu of flowers we ask donations be made to either the American Society for Prevention & Cruelty of Animals (ASPCA) or the Piedmont Park Conservancy in Atlanta. There will be a graveside service at 11 AM, on Tuesday, June 2nd, at Fairview Memorial Gardens. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home.



