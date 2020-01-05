|
MINIEX, Craig Craig Miniex was a native of Cankton, LA, and an Atlanta resident for the past 25 years. Craig was a 1978 Accounting graduate of USL (now ULL) and an MBA graduate of Clark Atlanta University in 1982. Following graduation, he began his financial career at IBM Corporation before opening his own Financial Services firm in 1992. Craig continued his career as a valued member at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Craig's great joys were working at CHOA, joking with family and friends, helping others, and providing financial advice. His generosity will be missed. Survivors include his mother, Pearl Smith Miniex of Cankton; his former wife, Ellen Garlin, and son, Jeffrey Craig Miniex, both of Atlanta, GA; two brothers, Dale Miniex and Allen Miniex both of Cankton; and two sisters, Velda Miniex-Jones of Baton Rouge, and Alfredia (Richard) Miniex-Honaker of Decatur, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 5, 2020