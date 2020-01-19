|
|
UNDERWOOD, Craig Craig Scott Underwood, age 74, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. An Army veteran, he was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Van Slyke and father, Carl Franklin Underwood. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Patricia Mims Underwood, his loving sisters Candace Dennis (Don), and Gretchen Hopkins (Keith), niece Jacque Halbleib (Patrick) , nephew Craig Morgan (Angie), great nieces Morgan Patrick, Katie and Ellie Morgan, and great nephews Collin and Erik Joseph. We were blessed with a blended family of wonderful children: John Underwood (Genia), Patricia A. Underwood, Abi Underwood Truax (Brian), Paul Underwood, and David Underwood (Megan), along with grandchildren Kayla, Hillary, Blake, Kahl, Liam, Rhys, Sydney and Hannah. Two great-grandchildren Violet and Ivy. Craig's illness surfaced in 2001 and placed him in unfamiliar territory of not being able to work as he has all his life. He was a voracious worker. However, his illness gave way to a creative side he never realized existed: a passion for landscape oil painting. This became a sort of healing, beautiful medicine in his life that he shared with family and friends, inspiring others to seek their own creative talent. He will be remembered for his wild sense of humor, love of history, love of animals, and his love of God. Rest in peace my best friend.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 19, 2020