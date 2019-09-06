|
|
MORRIS, Crawford Carzell Crawford Carzell Morris, 93, died on Aug. 30, 2019 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. He was born in Western Colquitt County GA on Sept. 17, 1925 to the late Hattie Sellers and Billy Scott Morris. Visitation at Cobb Funeral Chapel will be Sept. 7, 1 PM, with the funeral service immediately following at 2 PM. A graveside service followed by interment in Westview Cemetery in Atlanta will follow on Sept. 9, at 1 PM. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 6, 2019