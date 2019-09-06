Services
COBB FUNERAL CHAPEL
2441 HWY 37W
Moultrie, GA 31768-8529
(229) 985-3704
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Westview Cemetery
Westview Cemetery, GA
View Map
Crawford Morris Obituary
MORRIS, Crawford Carzell Crawford Carzell Morris, 93, died on Aug. 30, 2019 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. He was born in Western Colquitt County GA on Sept. 17, 1925 to the late Hattie Sellers and Billy Scott Morris. Visitation at Cobb Funeral Chapel will be Sept. 7, 1 PM, with the funeral service immediately following at 2 PM. A graveside service followed by interment in Westview Cemetery in Atlanta will follow on Sept. 9, at 1 PM. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 6, 2019
