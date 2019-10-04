Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
1150 Westview Dr. SW
Creswell Martin Jr. Obituary
MARTIN, Jr., Creswell Mr. Creswell Martin, Jr., of Atlanta passed Sept. 23, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, Oct. 5th, 11 AM, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Westview Dr. SW. Rev. Phillip R.A. Spann, Senior Pastor. Interment Monday, Georgia National Cemetery. Survivors are son, Charles Dallas; granddaughter, Atara U. Dallas; nephew, Martin Scruggs; niece, Sharon Candix, other relatives and friends. Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King, Jr. Dr. (404) 691-4685. www.thorntonmortuary.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 4, 2019
