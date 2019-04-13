Services
OLINTO, Crosby M. Crosby Martin Olinto, 68, passed away peacefully at his Smyrna home on Monday April 8. He was the adoring husband of his wife Pamela Hale Olinto with whom he recently celebrated 31 years of marriage. Crosby was born in Springfield, Massachusetts but grew up in Jacksonville, FL the eldest son of the late Crosby and Anne Heffron Olinto. He moved to Atlanta in 1977 and worked in insurance and trusts for many years before entering his current position with NXGEN. Crosby was a dedicated employee in all these fields, enjoying the client and partner relationships that often became friendships. Outside the office, Crosby was passionate about Greyhounds and dedicated his free time to the Southeastern Greyhound Adoption (SEGA) and Saturdays at the Marietta Farmers Market introducing people to his beloved pets Dora and Angel. In addition to his wife, Crosby is survived by 3 daughters, Melissa Cantrell (Harold) of Jasper, Lauren Reagin (Todd) of Dunwoody, and Kirsten Wittan (Adam) of Roswell, as well as 3 stepsons Mike Hedelius of Cumming, John Hedelius (Tara) of Cumming, and David Hedelius (Melissa) of Jacksonville, NC. He adored his 11 grandchildren Haley, Preston, Chase, Griffin, Benjamin, Mary Ellen, Sarah W., Elise, Emma, Sarah H., Vivianne, and a grandson who he would be meeting this September. Five siblings, Kim O. Washington (Mike), Karen O. Smith (Bert), Brendon P. Olinto (Julie), Damon B. Olinto (Janet) and John H. Olinto (Camille) and dozens of nieces and nephews are all saddened by this sudden loss, as well as countless friends and business partners. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to SEGA. https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=eOoMqYVuN79eN5aQJC2j4yYFuWbQGcpsBMditQrd_GlufRlBSZ7GgCskRG7oDgqng0DY_0&country.x=US&locale.x=US We will celebrate Crosby's life on Monday, April 15. Visitation will begin at 3:00 pm, followed by a memorial service at 4:00 pm at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, 180 Church St, Marietta, GA 30060.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 13, 2019
