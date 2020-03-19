|
DUNAHOO, Crystal Ridgeway Following an extended stroke and heart failure illness Crystal passed from this life peacefully while sleeping at home on March 16, 2020. She was born the youngest of three girls on September 1, 1941 at Jersey City, NJ to James and Olga Vickery. In infancy upon her mother's death she was adopted by Duel and her paternal aunt Ossie Vickery Ridgeway from Bethlehem, Georgia. Crystal was preceded in death by her parents plus sisters Arlene Sullivan, (James) of Charlotte, NC and Joyce Thornton, (Ed) of Nashville, TN. Crystal is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dr. H. Ray Dunahoo. They were blessed with two wonderful children: A son, Daryl (Lori), with grandchildren, Olivia Ann and Kevin Ray of Pendergrass, GA and daughter Amy Dunahoo of Bethlehem, GA. She is also survived by a brother Wayne Ridgeway (Sheryl) of Bethlehem, GA. Crystal graduated from Winder Barrow high school and the Woman's College of Georgia at Milledgeville with a double major in biology and library science. In addition to being a loyal loving wife she loved her family and adored her grandchildren. She loved gardening, writing, needlework, and motor home travel. She and Ray visited all 50 states plus many foreign countries. Crystal also loved her church where she was a member for over 45 years serving many years as unit and district treasurer of the UMW. She volunteered many hours at her church also. Due to present Coronavirus issues, Crystal's Celebration of Life service will be held at Chamblee First United Methodist Church at an announced later date. Following the service her cremains will be placed in her niche in the Garden of Remembrance Collumbarium at the church. Memorial gifts for Crystal are to be sent to Chamblee First United Methodist Church, 4147 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee, GA 30341.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 19, 2020