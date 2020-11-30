1/
Currey Hubbard Gayle
GAYLE, Currey Hubbard

Currey Hubbard Gayle passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020, at the age of 74, after an aggressive cancer diagnosis. Currey is survived by his wife of 49 years, Pat. They have two children, Jennie Gayle (Michael) Douglas of Thomasville, GA and Rob (Kasey) Gayle of Marietta, GA. Currey has four grandchildren, James, Lynly Grace, Joe, and Bradford. Currey is also survived by his brothers, Joe (Sylvia) Gayle Jr, Dick (Melissa) Gayle, and sister, Debbie (Isaac) Davis. Currey deeply loved all of his nieces, nephews, and married-ins. Currey was born on March 17, 1946 to Connette and Joe Gayle. In 1953, the family moved Perry, GA. He graduated from Georgia Southern University. He was the First President Grand Master of the Kappa Zeta Chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity in 1969. Currey also had a very successful business career working in insurance industry for over 40 years. He received Agent of year in 2007 from PIA. A visitation is scheduled for 4-6pm on Thursday, Dec 3rd at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Historic Chapel in Marietta, Ga. The Celebration of Life will take place on Friday Dec 4th. The Foxglove in Marietta, GA will open at 1:00pm with the Celebration of Life starting PROMPTLY at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations ONLINE to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation (www.choa.org/tributes [choa.org]). CHOA is near and dear to Currey's heart. For over 25 years, he has played Santa Claus and given gifts directly to the children. We would love to honor his tradition and continue to bring joy to these amazing kids.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
