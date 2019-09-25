|
|
JAMISON, Curt B. Curt Bothwell Jamison, 70, of Atlanta, GA, passed away at home on September 23, 2019, with his family by his side, after a brief battle with metastatic melanoma. Curt was the son of Pyott and Beverly Jamison, and was a graduate of The Westminster Schools and Washington and Lee University. Following his military service, Curt joined his family's business, Atlanta Sand and Supply Company, where he served as an active member of the board of directors until his death. Curt attended The Westminster Schools, where, in high school, he was a co-captain of the cross country team, and was a member of Georgia's first state championship soccer team, scoring two goals in the state championship game. He also was a star in track and field, winning individual state championships in both the high jump and decathlon. In recognition of these accomplishments, Curt was elected to the Westminster Athletic Hall of Fame in 1987. At Washington and Lee, Curt excelled in other ways. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Order, the Mongolian Minks, and two secret societies, Sigma and Cadaver. Curt was a 40 year member of Capital City Club. He was a fixture at the club's golf courses in Brookhaven and Crabapple and at the Table of Knowledge in the men's locker room at the Brookhaven clubhouse. He served on the club's Governing Board from 2002-2011 and was President of the club from 2009-2011. He also was a member of Highlands Country Club, The Roundtable, and Atlanta Forum. Additionally, Curt was devoted to youth sports as a coach and longtime supporter of Buckhead Baseball. Curt was an avid outdoorsmen, and a skilled golfer, making six holes-in-one. He greatly enjoyed hunting doves, ducks, quail, turkey, deer, and fly fishing for trout. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy; his daughter Liza Davidson (Eric) of Atlanta, GA, and his sons Bingham of Charlottesville, VA and Walker of Tallahassee, FL, and their mother Elizabeth Cleveland Jamison of Atlanta, GA; Three grandchildren Maley Davidson, Lilly and Bodie Jamison; His brother Larry (Annie), nieces Cole Deming (Zack), Annie Jamison, and Keri Johnson (DJ), and nephew Brett Jamison. Curt also leaves behind a multitude of golfing, hunting, and fishing buddies who will sorely miss his sharp wit and steadfast camaraderie. After a private family burial at Westview Cemetery, a memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 26, at the Cathedral of St Philip at 2:30 pm. The family will receive visitors in the Gould Room beginning at 1:30 pm. Following the memorial service, there will be a celebration of Curt's life at Capital City Country Club in Brookhaven from 4:00 6:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Track and Field program at The Westminster Schools, 1424 West Paces Ferry Road, NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30327.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 25, 2019