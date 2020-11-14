1/1
Curtis Brown
BROWN, Curtis A.

August 2, 1940-November 11, 2020. Graduated from Spencer High School, Class of 1958, in Columbus, GA. Served in United States Army "Special Forces" 1958-1978 SFC (E7) Purple Heart Recepient. Attended Shaw University, Class of 1989, with a BA in Criminal Justice. Served as a Court Security officer, retired 2013, US Court of appeals 11th Circuit. Veterans of Foreign Wars Life Member. Interment Friday November 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM (0900 hrs.) at the Georgia National Cemetery, Military Cemetery, Canton, GA.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 14, 2020.
