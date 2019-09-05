|
|
CHAMBERS, Curtis Melvin Curtis Melvin Chambers, 86, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, on September 4, 2019. Curtis was born in Birdie, Georgia on July 16, 1933 to James "Corbett" and Sallie Barrow Chambers. Curtis is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Betty Chambers and Jean Cochran; and sons Greg and Ron Chambers. He is survived by his wife Madelyn of Atlanta, GA, son Jeff (Shari) Chambers of Acworth, GA, daughters-in-law Nancy Chambers of Sharpsburg, GA and Melissa (Brian) Carlson of Auburn, AL; grandchildren Sarah Chambers of New York, NY, Kathryn (Nathan) Bohannon of Buford, GA, Kellen Chambers of Atlanta, GA, Paxson Chambers of Tallahassee, FL and Caraline Carlson of Auburn, AL; and sisters Peggy (Ben) Adams of Mobile, AL, Gail Roberts of Saraland, AL and Barbara Coogler of Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation - Friday, Sept 6, 2019 from 5 PM-8 PM at H. M. Patterson & Son, Spring Hill Chapel,1020 Spring St, NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30309. Funeral services - Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, 10 AM, at H.M. Patterson & Son, Spring Hill Chapel. Graveside service- Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, 3 PM, at Shady Grove Baptist Church,198 Shady Grove Rd., Murphy, NC 28906.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 5, 2019