CHESHIRE, Curtis Wilson Curtis Cheshire was born February 14, 1926 in Atlanta, GA; he died September 8, 2019. He was the son of Mayson Paden Cheshire and Elizabeth Smith Cheshire. He was a 5th generation Atlantan and descendent of settlers Hezekiah Cheshire and Sarah Goodwin Cheshire. Curtis grew up on the Cheshire Farmland; the Cheshire Bridge was built by two great-uncles who lived on opposite sides of Peachtree Creek, creating a passageway from the Eastman area to Buckhead. Curtis' brother, Joseph Mayson Cheshire, died in 2018; his nephew, Joseph M. "Joey" Cheshire, Jr. died in 2002. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Barbara "Bebe" Cheshire, niece Laura Cheshire, her husband Allen Johnson, Joey's widow Susan Laurens Cheshire, great-nephew Mayson A. Cheshire, great-niece Katharine Alana Cheshire and her husband Steven Dunigan, all devoted to Uncle Curtis. He was a member and hard worker in the Rock Spring Presbyterian Church, sang in the choir and loved music. Curtis attended R. L. Hope Elementary School and North Fulton High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Georgia and a Law Degree from John Marshall Law School. He was a lifelong banker with the Trust Company of Georgia (SunTrust) and retired as a group vice president. Curtis moved to Canterbury Court Retirement Community in 2008 and has dealt with Parkinson's Disease for the last 10 years. The family is ever grateful to Melford Webster for spending 7 years as Curtis' friend and caregiver. Curtis donated his body to the Emory University School of Medicine. A memorial service will be held later.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 15, 2019