DOWLING, Curtis Malcolm "Mike" Curtis Malcolm Dowling, "Mike", age of 82, entered Heavens gates on May 19, 2020 at 5:16 am. He was the husband of Mary "Jenelle" Dowling. They shared 52 years together, while traveling and experiencing a special love. Born in Homosassa, Florida, he was the son of Curtis Dennis Dowling and Gladys Stirges. He attended Southern Poly Technical College and obtained a degree in Business Administration. He founded and established Benise-Dowling and Associates, Inc. with his work colleague, Paul Benise in 1978 where he served as the Secretary and Treasurer. Mike was a member of The Church of the Apostles. He served the United States of America in the Army for 8 years. Mike enjoyed fishing and hunting. He will be remembered for his love of the Lord and evangelism, his family, his humor, and sharing his love of Jesus on canvas through art and his paintings. He is survived by his wife, son, Curt Dowling, and his wife, Tanya Dowling. As well as his grandchildren Johnathan Hilley, and wife, Bailey, and Kerstin Jackson, and husband, Joshua. Mike also survived his two great grandchildren, Tinley and Skylar. He was predeceased by his son, Alan Dowling, and his brothers, James and Ralph Dowling. Due to COVID19, a private memorial service to honor Mike's life will be held at Arlington Memorial Park with the assistance of H M Patterson Oglethorpe. In all, his family and friends believe that the bible verse of Matthew 5:16 is a reminder of Mike and his heart for sharing the gospel. "Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in Heaven."
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 21, 2020