GREENE, Sr., Curtis W. Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Curtis W. Greene, Sr, of Jonesboro, GA, will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM; Simpson Road Baptist Church, 2015 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Rev. Ralph Sullivan, Eulogist. Rev. Charles Weems, Pastor. Remains in-state at 10:00 AM. A viewing will be held THIS EVENING from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020