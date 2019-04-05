|
|
THOMAS, Cylinder H. Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Cylinder Hillman Thomas, 68, of Griffin, will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Dr. Decatur, with remains placed instate at 11:00 A.M. Reverend Emory Berry, Pastor, Reverend Dr. Ray A. Clark, of Baptist Bible Church, Decatur, Illinois, Officiating. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood. The family will receive friends Friday, April 5, 2019, 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the mortuary. She leaves to cherish, loving husband of 46 years, Lavanda Thomas; daughter, LaKisha Thomas, of Conley; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 10:00 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2019