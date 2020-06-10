Cynthia Brown
Ms. Cynthia Brown of Atlanta passed away on June 4, 2020. Homegoing celebration will be Thursday June 11, 2020 at 12 noon in our Harper Hines Sr. Memorial Chapel 595 West Lake Ave NW. Rev.James Brown, Sr., Eulogist Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Loving and lasting memories will live on in the hearts of her four children: Eboni Brown, Danterio Moore (Shonteria), Erika Brown (Antonio Bussey) and Damain Brown (Kayanise Harris); Ten grandchildren: Wesley Taylor, Jr, Whitney Taylor, Brianna Durden, Sinae Moore, Akir Smith, Ty Robinson, Skyler Moore, Demarquez Anderson, Diana Brown, and Ayden Bussey ; and three siblings Reverend James Brown, Sr. (Charel), Barbara Brown, and Larry Brown; many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Viewing will be Wednesday June 10, 2020 from 1-6 pm. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc. 404-792-2400.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 10, 2020.
