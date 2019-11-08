|
CLINE (IRWIN), Cynthia Cynthia Irwin Cline, age 71 of Brookhaven, passed Monday evening, Nov. 4, 2019 at her home. Preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Louise Irwin. Survived by her daughters Robin (Kirk) Sanflippo and Joy (Allen) Sorrows, 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters and a brother. The family will have a celebration of life on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 12 PM, followed by a potluck lunch and fellowship at Skyland UMC, Brookhaven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Skyland UMC.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019