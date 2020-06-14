Cynthia Graham

GRAHAM, Cynthia Cynthia Tompkins Graham, 69, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on Tuesday, May 26th, 2020. Funeral svcs. will be held on July 31st, 11 AM, at Victory Tabernacle Church, in Rockmart, GA. Burial to follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens, in Lithia Springs, GA. Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Graham, father and mother, Cecil and Allie Dean Tompkins, 1 grandchild, and 2 great-grandchildren. Cynthia is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Joe) Smith, her son, Patrick (Charlotte) Vandiver, stepson, Stephen Graham, stepdaughter, Lisa (Bruce) Walker, her brother, Sid Tompkins, sisters, Peggy Garner, Cecilia Collis, and Angie Ingenito, 14 grandchildren, as well as 21 great-grandchildren, and many friends.



