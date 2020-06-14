Cynthia Graham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRAHAM, Cynthia Cynthia Tompkins Graham, 69, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on Tuesday, May 26th, 2020. Funeral svcs. will be held on July 31st, 11 AM, at Victory Tabernacle Church, in Rockmart, GA. Burial to follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens, in Lithia Springs, GA. Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Graham, father and mother, Cecil and Allie Dean Tompkins, 1 grandchild, and 2 great-grandchildren. Cynthia is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Joe) Smith, her son, Patrick (Charlotte) Vandiver, stepson, Stephen Graham, stepdaughter, Lisa (Bruce) Walker, her brother, Sid Tompkins, sisters, Peggy Garner, Cecilia Collis, and Angie Ingenito, 14 grandchildren, as well as 21 great-grandchildren, and many friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved