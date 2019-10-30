|
HORTON, Cynthia L. 1953 - 2019 Cynthia L. Horton was born at Crawford Long Hospital, Atlanta, in June 1953, the second of two siblings, to Leonard Anthony Horton and Judy Pritchett Horton. She attended Home Park Elementary School until her family moved to the Northlake area in 1960, when her father had their home built in Oak Grove, a new development. At age 7, Cindy met her lifelong best friend, Beverly Brazzeal in her new neighborhood. She attended Oak Grove Elementary School and graduated from Lakeside High School in 1970. At a time when girls were expected to grow up and become homemakers, or possibly become schoolteachers, she had decided to become an attorney, her true life's calling. She first took a course on corporate law, and found a way to graduate a year early from high school. She graduated from Georgia State University in 1974 and began to work for the Social Security Administration as a Claims representative. In 1977, Cindy took the bold step of giving up a secure federal government career to attend law school at her own expense. She graduated from John Marshall Law School as Class Valedictorian in 1980 and passed the Georgia Bar Exam in her first attempt. While in her senior year of law school, she married Jim Gray. Cindy was the first in her family to become a lawyer, and led the way for her brother and then her husband to become licensed attorneys. As a solo practitioner, she was among the first Georgia lawyers to use a personal computer to generate legal documents, as her husband was a Computer Science student. At that time, the PC industry was in its infancy. Cindy was well regarded by her clients as a personable and sympathetic counselor, and delivered wills and probates in the hundreds, if not thousands, while developing her practice handling Social Security Disability appeals. She had a very high success rate with winning her clients' appeals. She passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, from complications arising from cancer. She is survived by her husband, Jim Gray, her brother Charles Christopher Horton, her niece and nephew Shirley Grace Horton and Charles Anthony Horton, and cousins Gay Stephens McAnally, Sherry Stephens, Patrick Stephens, James G. Harmon, and John M. Harmon, Jr., and her close friend Beverly Brazzeal. As a lawyer, Cindy Horton was admired and respected for her strong sense of right and wrong, and her moral compass always provided the right answer in times of ethical uncertainty. She was known for her strong will and her generous heart, and she always had time for those who needed her. Among her friends and family, she was very deeply loved and was a pillar of strength, and her loss leaves a deep void that can never be filled. We are poorer for having lost her, but we are richer for her having been such a major part of our lives. Her Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1 PM, Friday, Nov. 1, in the chapel of A. S. Turner & Sons with entombment to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 PM - 8 PM. The family request that Memorial donations may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society, 981 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30381.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 30, 2019