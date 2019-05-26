Resources More Obituaries for Cynthia SCHUMANN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Cynthia SCHUMANN

Obituary Condolences Flowers SCHUMANN (Ferris), Cynthia Kay Cynthia Kay (Ferris) Schumann, age 72, passed away peacefully at her home in Dahlonega, Georgia on the evening of Tuesday, May 7, 2019 with her husband Robert by her side. Cindi was born in Hamilton, Ohio on May 4, 1947 to Kennith and Dorothy Ferris. She lived on their farm in Camden, Ohio for several years. She attended the local Camden Public School where most of her family had previously gone. Soon after starting school, her family decided to move to Miami, Florida. Cindi grew up in the Miami Gardens area, north of Miami and went to the local public schools there. She graduated from Norland High School in 1965. She started her business life with Southern Bell in Miami. She held many positions, craft and management, throughout the company in south Florida. She transferred to Atlanta, Georgia in 1980. After working at several locations around Atlanta, she was promoted and sent to the company's Atlanta headquarters where she was assigned to manage several projects. She married Robert Schumann on June 20, 1995. In 2002, after 35 years with the company, Cindi finally retired to the home that she and Robert built in the North Georgia Mountains. Cindi was a proud, self-made, woman, but was diagnosed with breast cancer in October of 2014. She fought her cancer with everything she had. She knew from the beginning that it was going to be an uphill battle, but she never lost faith. She knew that she could defeat it in the end. She had a tremendous support team, with her husband and high school friends always there. She was so strong, even her doctors could not imagine the strength she had to defy this evil. Cindi had friends everywhere. She always made sure she shared her good fortune with her friends and the people she loved. She would send flowers to her friends just to make them happy. She would send popcorn treats to her dentist's office or the veterinary clinic just to see them smile. Flowers, she loved to surprise her friends with a beautiful bunch of flowers, or even a plant. She also loved to receive flowers. When she went to chemotherapy, she would always make sure she brought enough "snacks" so that everyone there could have something to munch on. Everyone was her friend and she saw no evil in anyone. She will be laid to rest in a columbarium next to her stepdaughter at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Cindi is preceded in death by her father Kennith Ferris, her mother Dorothy Ferris, and her stepdaughter Kathleen V. Schumann. She is survived by her husband Robert; stepson Robert Mark Schumann; brother Fredric Ferris; sister-in-law Heather Ferris; cousins Marilyn and Jae Eson, and her many friends. To share a memory of Mrs. Schumann or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries